COVID-19: Lagos orders scavengers to vacate refuse dumpsites

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigerian megacity, Lagos State in its bid to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) has directed scavengers to immediately vacate all refuse dumpsites.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, directed the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to give immediate effect to the directive

“In furtherance of measures introduced to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, (COVID-19), the Lagos State Government has directed scavengers to immediately vacate all refuse dumpsites.”

The Commissioner added that under no circumstance should anyone be allowed to continue scavenging on the various dumpsites in the State, insisting that the govt must ensure PSP operators are only allowed on dumpsites to discharge refuse and depart immediately.

He stressed that no form of unwholesome business will be allowed to thrive on any of the dumpsites, reiterating that no form of gatherings either formal or informal by PSP operators is permitted on the sites.

Lagos State at the time of publication has recorded 25 suspected cases, while the total confirmed cases of the new novel coronavirus in Nigeria stands at 36 with one death recorded.

The state had earlier ordered that civil servants from Grade Level 1-12 should stay at home for the next 14 days with effect from tomorrow 23rd of March, 2020.

Meanwhile, the first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari along with other Nigerians called for total lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in the country.

Aisha and many who joined her voice commended Nigerian states who have declared closures of schools and placed ban on worshippers gathering.

