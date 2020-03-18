Breaking News
COVID-19: Lagos govt places temporary ban on large religious gatherings

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of pro-active measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Lagos State Government, on Thursday, placed a temporary ban on all religious gatherings in the state.

The ban tagged: “Suspension” will be for an initial period of four weeks.

The government at a closed-door meeting in Alausa, Ikeja, with religious leaders in the state, after several hours of hot arguments between the parties, finally agreed on the ban which will apply to the congregation of over 50 people.

