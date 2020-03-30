COVID-19: Kwara Governor donates 10 months’ salary to fight scourge

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has announced the donation of his salary from May 29, 2019, to March 2020, to the fight against the spread of the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The governor made this known in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Sunday.

AbdulRazaq also called for the support of the people for the campaign to keep Coronavirus out of the state.

“Whereas our state has no confirmed case of Coronavirus as at now, we have been taking every step necessary to ensure we keep Kwara safe.

“Such measures have included keeping our people at home while we ramp up investments in our capacity to cope with this global health emergency,

“This time calls for sacrifice from everyone as humanity needs all the help it can get.

“For this reason, I am hereby donating 100 per cent of my monthly salary since May 29, 2019, when I was sworn into our efforts to prevent this virus from getting to us, provide palliatives to our people, as well as boost our capacity to cope if it ever comes,” AbdulRazaq said in the statement.

The governor also commended members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), for donating half of their monthly salary to the national efforts to fight COVID-19.

“I single out my brother and sister; Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Senator Gbemisola Saraki, who are both ministers, for their roles in this humanitarian gesture.

“And, on behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I express our deepest appreciation to Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu and Mr Tony Elumelu for their generous donations to Kwara State.

“It is against this background that I appeal to all well-meaning corporate bodies and individuals to emulate these great Nigerians by joining our efforts in Kwara State.

“Donations can be made to the Kwara State Technical Committee. People may also donate foodstuffs for release to the poor people to further ease our campaign to keep the virus out of Kwara.

“Finally, I have directed the technical committee on COVID-19 to begin distribution of palliatives, including foodstuffs, to the people this week.

“I, therefore, call on everyone to stay at home and stay safe and maintain social distancing,” he urged.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

