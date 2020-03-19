Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Kano to close schools from Monday

On 8:54 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Kano to close schools from Monday

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has directed the closure of public and private schools across the state as part of precautionary measures against the threat posed by the Corona Virus.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Sa’idu Kiru and made available to newsmen Thursday night, stated that the indefinite vacation becomes effective from Monday, March 23, 2020.

It says “parents are to ensure that they evacuate their wards from boarding schools not later than Sunday.”

READ ALSO: FG orders closure of universities, schools over COVID-19

According to the statement, the move was part of conscious effort to prevent children and their teachers from becoming more vulnerable to the pandemic.

‘’The closure is not intended to create panic but a preventive measure in the face of the threat posed by the disease across the globe,’’ the statement adds.

It also urges parents to encourage their children to remain at home and observe high standards of personal hygiene.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!