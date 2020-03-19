COVID-19: Kano to close schools from Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has directed the closure of public and private schools across the state as part of precautionary measures against the threat posed by the Corona Virus.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Sa’idu Kiru and made available to newsmen Thursday night, stated that the indefinite vacation becomes effective from Monday, March 23, 2020.

It says “parents are to ensure that they evacuate their wards from boarding schools not later than Sunday.”

According to the statement, the move was part of conscious effort to prevent children and their teachers from becoming more vulnerable to the pandemic.

‘’The closure is not intended to create panic but a preventive measure in the face of the threat posed by the disease across the globe,’’ the statement adds.

It also urges parents to encourage their children to remain at home and observe high standards of personal hygiene.

vanguard

