COVID-19: Journalists warned to be steadfast, safety-conscious

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

FOLLOWING the reported cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council on Monday, advised journalists in the state to be steadfast in getting their stories and be safety conscious.

The union, in a press statement by its Chairman and Secretary, Demola Babalola and Sola Oladapo respectively, said the warning became imperative to its print and broadcast journalists, following Federal Government’s announcement on Monday that it had confirmed the second case of Coronavirus in the country.

Also read:

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced at a press conference held at the boardroom of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin, Edo State, where he gave an update on the coronavirus infection in the country.

The minister noted that the newly confirmed case was a contact of the index case and not an importation into the country.

The NUJ said: “At a time like this, most journalists are restless; going everywhere especially teaching hospitals to interview medical experts and other stakeholders in search of information to safe people’s lives.

“Broadcasters are inviting people to the studios for one interview or the other to meet up with the global trends on the latest developments on Coronavirus.

“While making these efforts to enlighten, educate and safe the populace from the yoke of the virus, it behoves on us to be safety conscious at all times.

“We must refrain as much as possible, from incessant handshaking, leaning on our guests or colleagues during interviews and must as a matter of routine, wash our hands clean.”

“We must never be tired of doing our best to stamp out the virus completely. Let’s focus and redouble our efforts on sensitising the people on health tips to avoid Coronavirus,” the statement added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: