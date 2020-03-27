COVID-19: IPAC boss calls for total lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns situation could be calamitous

By Chris Ochayi

The National President of Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, High Chief Peter Ameh has called for a total lockdown of the entire country in order to effectively restrain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

High Chief Ameh, who expressed concern over the high speed at which the disease was spreading in the country, however, advised the Federal Government to take urgent step at mitigating the situation from climbing into calamitous stage.

He particularly called on authorities of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and Lagos State to apply strict measure at tracking down suspected contacts of victims as way to further control the increase of infecting other Nigerians with the virus.

READ ALSO:

Ameh, who warned that Nigeria should avoid playing with fire, further advised the country to learn from China, Italy, Spain, Germany, USA and Australia and others on effect of the disease devastating the countries.

The IPAC boss in a concise reflection of the emerging emergency writes; “Why is Nigeria playing with fire. Can’t they learn from China, Italy, Spain, Germany, USA, Australia and so on..

“The snail speed at which this issue is been approached is rather scaring to every health worker. The health workers will be worst hit by this pandemic.

“Covid-19 spreads like wild fire and it’s deadly- leads to horrible and excruciating death. Even when you survive, the morbidity is high.

“I wish that the FCT and the whole country is on a total lockdown to curtail the spread and track suspected contacts moving everywhere.”

Ameh, as a sign of warning said, “Please, brothers and sisters stay at home. While we work in the hospital. Stay at home please.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: