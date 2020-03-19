COVÌD-19: Index case tests negative, awaits 2nd confirmatory test

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Italian national who brought the deadly Coronavirus to Nigeria has now tested negative to the disease.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who disclosed this Thursday in Lagos said the index case had been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba.

Abayomi said it was good news for Lagos and Nigeria for the index case to test negative.

“He would not be allowed to go yet until a confirmatory test had been carried out within 48 hours, if he tested negative the second time, he would be discharged.

The Italian was tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday 27, February, 2020.

