COVID-19 Increases 9 fold in 24 hours

Kindly Share This Story:

—as Medics lack enough tools in Airports

By Ibrahim Hassan

As coronavirus was said to have increases ninefold within the last 24 hours globally, the Nigerian authorities had made significant progress in ensuring that the pandemic had not spread in the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Hausa Service of Radio France International, Professor Isa Abubakar from the centre of disease control, said that ” it is a great success that the disease has not spread in the various parts of this country. Attention was paid to the disease knowing that it is a one-off thing.”

He, however, warned that Nigerians should not be carried away and give any leeway for the pandemic to be in the country.

According to him,” medics from state ministries of health and the Federal Ministry of Health are in the airports, in Abuja, Kano,etc.. conducting tests .., they are all there.”

” But the working tools are inadequate in some of the airports. I don’t know much about the situation in Lagos. But in the airports I visited, woking tools were not enough when I was there.”

“We had to draw the attention of relevant authorities in one of the airports so that the right thing be done..The Airport authorities cooperated and the situation was rectified,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: