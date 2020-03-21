Covid-19: Imo schools shut down, Isolation center provided 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday ordered for a total shut down of all schools in Imo state.

The governor, gave this order in Owerri, through his state broadcast to the people of the state, in line with the preventive measures against the spread of covid-19 virus.

Uzodinma also said that an isolation center has been provided adding that passengers at the Sam Mbakwe Imo Airport will undergo test especially those arriving the state.

In addition, the governor directed that the ministry of health should provide hand sanitizers to all government institution in the state.

The governor speech captured in parts by Vanguard he said: “Inline with the federal government directives on the closure of schools, all primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state are by closed until further notice.

“Further to these measures, we have set up an isolation centre within the state capital to quarantine any person who tests positive to the virus. A test centre has equally been set up, also in Owerri, to test those with symptoms of the virus. “To this end, arrangements have been put in place to test all passengers arriving at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri of symptoms of the virus. Any passenger that manifests signs of the symptoms will first be taken to a bay that has been set up at the airport for further examination. “If confirmed that the symptoms are manifest, the passenger will immediately be taken to the test centre for tests and if positive quarantined at the isolation centre “In addition, the state ministry of health has been directed to immediately provide hand sanitizers to all government ministries and agencies. Visitors to all government offices must be made to sanitize their hands with these sanitizers. Likewise, staff of government offices, who have dealings with the public, should regularly sanitize their hands.”

