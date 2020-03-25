Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police commissioner, Bolaji Fafowora, on Wednesday, directed his men to shun unnecessary arrests in Imo.

The police made the announcement in Owerri, through the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, he added that it was part of the preventive measures against the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

Also as part of the measures, the commissioner of police, ordered his men to enforce the social distancing/restriction to win the battle against the spread of the virus.

According to the police image maker, suspects would also be screened before taking into the police custody.

He said among other things, as captured by Vanguard, “Against the backdrop of the global health emergency and the subsequent directive vice of the Federal and state government on social distancing/ restriction aimed at containing the menace of the pandemic.

“The Imo State Command in compliance with the directive of the Inspector Gen of Police, IGP Mohammed A. Adamu NPM, mni on the enforcement of the social distancing/restriction order, wish to inform the general public that it has commenced the enforcement of the social distancing/restriction order.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command CP Bolaji Fafowora, while directing officers and men of the command to adhere strictly to safety measures in place.

“Also directs all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders, etc, to shun unnecessary arrests/detention of suspects and release on bail all suspects involved in minor/bailable cases.”

He added: “They are to ensure proper screening of suspects on any serious/capital offence before taken to custody and charge such cases to court as soon as possible.

“Furthermore, the command wishes to enjoin “Ndi Imo” to strictly adhere to all the rules on social distancing/restrictions, as well as avoid unnecessary visits to the Police station except when necessary.

“This is to avoid any form of breach of access as the command will not hesitate to ensure adequate compliance to the said social restrictions order.

“The command resolves to protect lives and properties of Imolites remain absolute, even in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic please.”

