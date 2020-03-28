Vanguard Logo

COVID- 19: IGP condemns police highhandedness ensuring compliance in Lagos

By Olayinka Ajayi
Avoid social visits to stations, don't make unnecessary arrests, IGP cautions Nigerians, officers
IGP Mohammed Adamu

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu, has condemned what he described as “The apparent unprofessionalism and highhandedness exhibited by the Police officers as shown in a trending video on social media while trying to ensure total compliance to the lockdown order by the state government”. 
The IG in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Frank Mba directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Odumosu Olusegun to immediately investigate and commence disciplinary actions against the officers involved.

According to the IG, “We are now in extra-ordinary times – a global state of emergency.
“Police officers involved in the enforcement of restriction orders and other law enforcement functions must, therefore, exercise their discretionary powers with the utmost sense of professionalism, compassion and respect for the citizens”.

