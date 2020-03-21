COVID-19: Group seeks Allah’s intervention in Sokoto to curtal spread

Kindly Share This Story:

A group in Sokoto State, Unity Forum has organized a special prayer session invoking the Divine intervention over prevention and curtailing the spread of CONVID 19.

Group leaders, Alhaji Bello Shatiman-Durbawa and Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, said the prayer sessions were part of group’s efforts to sensitize residents and supplicate to Almighty to stop Coronavirus, insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and other vices in the society.

The duo explained that scholars were gathered at eid ground (Fakon Idi) every Fridays to supplicate over the virus and others stressing the need for people to repent on their deeds.

They described the situations as a test from Almighty and returning to repentance and supplication are the best options to address the situations.

