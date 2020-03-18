COVID-19: Global Rights postpones Mass Atrocities Summit indefinitely

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, a human rights organization, Global Rights Nigeria, Wednesday, postponed its Mass Atrocities Summit indefinitely.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Global Rights Nigeria, Abiodun Baiyewu, while expressing sadness over the postponement said with a deep sense of responsibility the organisation took the decision and considering first the health of Nigerians.

Baiyewu said: “It is with sadness, but with a deep sense of responsibility that we announce the decision to indefinitely postpone the Mass Atrocities Summit, scheduled to hold from March 25-26, 2020. Our decision comes in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, and our concerns about its spread and your safety.

“As you may know, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) today announced an additional 5 confirmed cases of persons infected with covid-19, bringing to a total of at least 8 victims within Nigeria.

“While the Summit would have provided a timely platform for dialogue and joint problem solving on a critical matter that has been deeply and widely felt across our country, we consider the World Health Organisation’s advisory on precautionary and safety measures as important, and so we are suspending this gathering and other meetings which would have made social distancing impossible.

“The planned Mass Atrocities Summit would have gathered over 120 participants from across the country in plenary and breakout sessions over the course of two days, thereby violating the safety and precautionary measures prescribed by the WHO, and the NCDC.

“While we implement these safeguards erring on the side of caution, we urge all our partners to likewise demonstrate the leadership they are known for, by embracing the protocols prescribed for limiting the spread of the virus, and responsibly educate themselves and others without spreading undue panic.

“We reiterate prioritizing your well-being and that of others, and remind you of the need for our individual and collective responsibility and leadership at this time in ending this global crisis.”

She further stated that new dates will be communicated once the crisis is under control and that it is safe enough for the organization to convene in large numbers.

vanguard

