COVID-19: Garba Shehu tests negative, advocates self-isolation

Garba Shehu
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, has disclosed that he tested negative to the deadly Coronavirus disease.

The Presidential aide, who made this known on his verified Twitter account in Abuja on Saturday, however, advised all citizens to stay at home as recommended by relevant authorities to guide against the spread of the virus.

He said: ”My test proved negative for the virus. Notwithstanding, I advise everyone that we continue the isolation and work from home.”

Recall reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), through its verified Twitter account, revealed that as at 4. 00 p.m of March 28, Lagos had additional seven new cases of the Coronavirus, while Benue recorded its first confirmed case.

According to it, this brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 89, with three treated and discharged, while one death was recorded.

It added that currently, Lagos has 59, Abuja, 14, Ogun, Three, Oyo, three, Edo, two, Bauchi two, while Benue, Ekiti, Osun and Rivers have one case each.

Vanguard

