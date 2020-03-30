Kindly Share This Story:

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the donation of N1 billion toward the joint effort by the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Adeduntan said the donation was to rapidly expand health facilities; especially for testing, isolation and treatment, in the fight against COVID-19.

He said it was also for the provision of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities pivotal to controlling the spread, and importantly, treating individuals diagnosed with COVID- 19.

The bank chief said that the donation was in addition to the bank’s drive to move one million children to e-learning, together with an early partner -– Roducate — as recommended by the Ministry of Education, Lagos State.

He said the bank had also reiterated its preparedness to provide essential banking services through its alternative channels to customers in line with the 14-day stay home directive for Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

“We promise to continue to look at all areas of intervention where our business infrastructure, reach, digital platforms and other natural strengths lie and can be deployed to further support all efforts for Nigerians; young and old alike.

“To that end, we will continue to communicate ways in which we can do more together.

“We thank our community of friends, customers and other stakeholders who have continued to send us ideas and initiatives and are gladdened at the solidarity we see as Nigerians come together to tackle this under one umbrella.

“Please stay safe and let’s work together to flatten the curve”, Adeduntan stated.

FirstBank is the premier bank in West Africa and Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion bank for over 125 years.

With over 750 business locations and 44,000 Banking Agents spread across 99 per cent of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 15 million customers.

It has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBN Bank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

