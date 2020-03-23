COVID-19: FG not doing enough, says NUJ

Kindly Share This Story:

Wants workers stopped from work for 2 weeks

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has blamed the federal government for the increasing case of coronavirus in the country.

The union, which asked the government to emulate Lagos and few other states that stopped their workers from going to work for two weeks, said it was not happy that tasked government to take drastic steps to minimize the spread.

National President of NUJ President, Chris Isiguzo, in a statement, tagged: “Covid 19: Time to take drastic measures”, called for immediate closing down of the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, and other offices, since according to him,”the majority of these workers commute daily to work using public transportation.”

The statement read: “The Nigeria Union of Journalists National Secretariat reiterates its call on the Federal Government to take drastic steps to minimize the spread of Covid 19 across the country.

“Specifically the Federal Government should emulate Lagos and a few other states that have asked certain categories of workers to stay at home for two weeks.

“The Union is not happy that the Federal Government is not doing enough in this regard and calls for the immediate closing down of the Federal Secretariat Abuja and other offices since the majority of these workers commute daily to work using public transportation.

“There is also an urgent need for more awareness especially in the rural areas while more Isolation centres and testing kits should be provided in the FCT and in all states of the Federation. And these should be without prejudice to the efforts of respective state governments.”

