COVID-19: FG commends UN for mobilising $2m for containment, care

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has expressed appreciation to the United Nations System in Nigeria for mobilising two million dollars to help the government contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire expressed appreciation to the UN system after a meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

In a report posted on the UN website, the minister promised to use the funds to procure essential medical supplies.

READ ALSOYouTube to limit video quality worldwide for the next month

He said the Government would ensure that resources were deployed where they were needed most, and that his ministry was prepared for both worst-case and best-case scenarios.

Earlier, Edward Kallon, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria said the UN system had mobilised the fund to help Nigeria to contain the COVID-19.

“The UN in Nigeria will support rapid procurement of disease commodity packages for surveillance, prevention and control, and clinical management,” he said.

Kallon said that the UN would support the Government’s efforts to immediately set up a national response fund.

According to him, the fund will serve as a single national platform and financing framework, coordinating partnerships and mobilising resources that can make an effective impact on the ground.

“The gesture is part of a wider UN strategy to amplify efforts by Governments around the world to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ It also underscores the urgent need for collaboration, given the multifaceted nature of the virus and its impact on Nigeria’s economy and society,’’ the resident coordinator said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: