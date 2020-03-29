Covid-19 restrictions: FCT enforcement team arrests pastor, shuts 16 churches

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Enforcement Team of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has arrested the General Overseer of the Jesus Reigns Family Church in Apo, Pastor U. U. Uden, for violating the control measures put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Head of the enforcement team, Ikharo Attah, said the church was fully in session when the team arrived, but had to wait for the pastor to conclude the worship before approaching him to explain their presence and, thereafter, arrested him.

According to Attah, “despite the presence of the team, the cleric continued the service till the end, while the team waited to avoid confrontation.

ALSO READ:

“He was immediately taken to the FCT Police Command at Garki and handed over to policemen on duty,” he said.

The enforcement team, which also dispersed worshippers at the Christ Embassy church located at Jahi district of the FCT, shut 16 churches int total.

It was also at a popular pharmacy in the Wuse II district of the FCT.

This was due to complaints received at the FCT COVID-19 situation room that the pharmacy does not have a short-gun thermometer and required kits or items to ensure the safety of customers and staff, despite having such kits on their shelves for sale.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: