Breaking News
Translate

Covid-19: Elumelu tests negative

On 6:45 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Covid 19: Elumelu tests negative

Urges House Leadership, others to submit to test

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday confirmed that he and members of his family tested negative to the Corona Virus after a period of isolation in London.

The principal lawmaker, Elumelu confirmed this to pressmen in Abuja yesterday.

The lawmaker called on the leadership of the House and other members of the House of Representatives, to also subject themselves to the test.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: El-Rufai tests positive for coronavirus, goes into self-isolation

Elumelu “who was in isolation and his entire family from London, took the Coronavirus test and result confirmed them all negative”, according to a statement he signed.

He “urged every member and leadership to do the same”.

Recall that Spokesman of the House, Rep. Benjamin Kalu on Tuesday, denied that any member of the House tested negative to the pandemic.

He stressed that the House would have exposed such a member if it ever happened.

The House embarked on a two-week recess on Tuesday to fight the pandemic and follow up on an Economic Stimulus Bill to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the economy.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!