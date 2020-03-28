COVID-19: Don’t open Churches for services on Sunday in Osun, PFN begs pastors

The Osun Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has appealed to pastors in the state not to open their Churches for service on Sunday, March 29.

The state Chairman of PFN, Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, made the appeal in a statement by the Director of Media, Bishop Seun Adeoye, on Saturday in Osogbo.

Adelowokan said that though the three days prayers and fasting declared by PFN ended on Saturday, there should be no gathering to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

He urged Christian leaders to note that the ban placed on Church services still subsists, saying that it would be illegal for anyone to do otherwise.

While thanking members for being supportive of the state government’s directive, the cleric urged Christians to observe Sunday’s services in their various houses.

The chairman called on all clergymen under the banner of PFN to be wise, saying, “security agents will be out to enforce the law in all the local government areas in the state.

“Since the three days fasting, which we observed from Thursday, ends today, we are to continue in our prayers in our homes until the situation is better,” he said.

