COVID-19: Chinese group donates protective materials to Bauchi govt

By Charly Agwam

A Chinese group, Mutual Commitment Group, MCG, has donated medical supplies to Bauchi State government to support in the fight against the spread of coronavirus and other communicable diseases in the state.

The group’s Managing Director, Lui Zhaolong, on Monday in Bauchi, who said his company is donating 150,000 protective medical materials to assist Nigeria fight the virus, stressed that he will do his best to rid Bauchi of the virus.

His words: “We are sorry for your suffering. We feel your pain. The battle against coronavirus is one that we must win.

“In solidarity with you, we are giving 2,000 surgical facemasks and 2,000 medical gloves as our first donation. We will be standing with you every step of the way.

“It is a good thing that the government has taken some measures already to curb the spread of the disease. We urge you not to relent as you fight this disease out of the state and the country.”

Earlier, the state’s Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, who received the donation by the Chinese group on behalf of the state government, expressed gratitude for the donation.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aliyu Maigoro, Tela said the donation of the materials will go a long way in assisting the state government to consolidate on its fight against the virus.

