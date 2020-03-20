COVID-19: Bayero University shuts down campus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The authorities of the Bayero University, Kano has shut down the institution’s campus as part of measure to curtail the spread of the Covid-19.

The management in a statement through it Secretary, Information and Publication, Lamara Garba said the health and well-being of it students and staff are of utmost importance to it hence the decision to shut down the institution.

According to him, “Following a circular from the Federal Ministry of Education through the National Universities Commission (NUC), aimed at containing and preventing the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, to which the Federal Government granted approval for the closure of all schools (including tertiary institutions) for a period of one month effective from Monday, 23rd March, 2020, the Management of Bayero University, Kano considers the health and wellbeing of its students and staff to be of utmost importance.

“Therefore, in line with the above directives and in the overall interest of the well-being of members of the University Community, it is hereby directed that all students are requested not to return to the University.

“Consequently, those in Campus should vacate the hostels and return to their respective homes.

“While staff members are expected to continue with their normal duties, they are, however, strongly advised to abide by the safety guidelines and advices (including on social distancing) as issued by professionals.

“They should do whatever it takes to protect themselves and others,” Garba stated.

