COVID 19: Bauchi govt imposes 14 days lockdown

On 5:12 pm
Sen. Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi state

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi state government has imposed a lockdown for 14 days lockdown order on the state to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Sabi’u Baba on Tuesday.

“His Excellency, Bala Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has imposed a 14 days lockdown on Bauchi. While he appreciates the sacrifices of the public in this agonizing time, he has directed that in order for the public to secure food items, movement is allowed between 1 am to 4 pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The ban does not, however, affect essential services,” the statement read in part.

The lockdown, according to the statement, takes effect from Thursday, April 2, 2020.

