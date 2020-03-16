COVID-19: Ban church, mosque worships for 40 days, Buhari’s campaign director tells FG

Asks govt to shut schools,stop burial gatherings, rallies,others

Seeks review of 2020 budget

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- AS Nigerians live in fear over the coronavirus pandemic,the former Director, Planning and Monitoring, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Theodore Ekechi,has asked the federal government to ban church and mosque worships for 40 days.

He also tasked government not only to shut down schools from primary to tertiary level but also ban burial gathering, rallies and any gathering above 50 persons.

Addressing the media,Sunday,in Abuja,Ekechi noted that,”The global threat now posed by the disease commonly known as coronavirus which WHO has technically labeled COVlD-19 is no longer an idle issue.”

“Certainly, coronavirus is the thematic treatise on the lips of every informed man and woman under the sun,” he insisted.

According to him,”The discourse on this earthshaking disease is discussed in multiple times more than the weather in Europe, dissected in dozens more than terrorism in America and, over and over again more than corruption and poverty in Asia and Africa.”

“In all the countries and continents mentioned above, a practical, effective and well coordinated measures have been put in place for the purposes of providing thorough counter poise in the fight against this mendacious killer disease called coronavirus,” he said.

He said,”China, with her commendable heights as well as advancement in science and technology even with her heroics in medicine, has been struggling strenuously in withstanding the ravaging epidemic of COVlD-19 challenge.”

Continuing, he said:”America the world omni-super power is almost in state of unprecedented panic.

“Italy is locked down! If coronavirus can poke China in the face, rattle America to a state of panic, dislocate Iran from her socio-political cohesion, forces Italy to a humiliating and gruesome lockdown in spite of their great feats in modernity, which includes well organized urbanization, highly structured dwelling, a farahead-of-us infrastructural assets and a responsive public service culture, you can then imagine the huge devastation coronavirus will cause if it is allowed to thrust its notorious tentacles in our Nigeria of today!”

Ekechi,backing his position,said,”Even His Holiness, The Pope retreated to hold the first ever virtual General Audience.”

In the text of the briefing given to reporters,he noted that in other climes,”High profile events, including the money spinning professional league matches are being suspended or cancelled worldwide.”

“What more do we need to ignite our sense of urgency given our medical and other socio-economic deficiencies? ” He asked.

He noted that,”After all the reluctance, the WHO has finally declared the scourge a pandemic.”

The text read in part:”Obviously, if the coronavirus breach surges into Nigeria and this is imminent its impact will be eternally devastating and hellish.

“This is because we have neither the capacity, organized society, adequate infrastructure, standard hospitals nor the committed, special skilled medical personnel for such a humongous challenge.

“Add these deficiencies to the insurgency, banditry and other socio-political cum economic