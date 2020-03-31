COVID-19: Assessment of FG, States response (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“We have seen what reasonable countries did in this crisis, like giving the citizens some money to sustain them while they stay home.

“What’s our government doing? Nothing! They expect us to stay at home and die of Povid-20, hunger? Feed the poor masses if you want them to stay at home, otherwise be ready for the death of all because there’s nowhere to run to now.” -Bakare Oluwaseun,

Activist

“The response to the pandemic is quite commendable but not enough because, aside from the isolation centres in each state, government did not provide anything for Nigerians to live on after declaring a total lockdown in some states.

“They should provide money for everyone. That will save the masses.” -Akintunde Johnson, Media practitioner

“They are doing their best. It wouldn’t have gotten to this extent if the borders were shut at the initial stage.

“After shutting the borders, they should have tested the students in various schools before sending them home, what if any of them caught the virus before going back home?” -Jennifer Chindo, Corps member

“Lagos State Govt is really working tirelessly because Lagos has the largest number of infected people.

“But the state and FG should please donate free relief materials to all Nigerians so that we will not have another issue of hunger pandemic which can lead to insecurity.” -Osbey Iriah Omoh, Businesswoman

“The Federal Government’s response to COVID-19 from the Presidency, is erratic and the feedbacks from NCDC are highly discouraging.

“We are not ready for this at all. Here in Edo State, the #StayAtHome# is not hugely enforced as people are still going about their daily activities.” -Oluwaseyi Odebode, Student

“I think initially the FG didn’t think it was serious and didn’t put up good preventive measures to keep it out of Nigeria.

“But for now, Lagos State is trying its best to contain it by setting up centres for the sick as well as providing food. But they can do better. They should think smarter.” -Onyejiuwa Amaka Esther Corps member

