COVID-19: Anxiety, panic as FG keeps mum over identity of 2nd dead case

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

As the federal government maintains sealed lips over the identity of the second dead victim of coronavirus in the country, anxiety and palpable fears have enveloped the public.

Minister of Health of Health, Osagie Ehanire, at a media briefing where he made the announcement, refused to mention either the name of the victim or isolation centre where the case died.

Attempts to get the identity of the victim from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, also failed as inquiries made to appropriate officials were ignored.

Speculations are thriving in public domain following the inability of the government to provide more information on the issue.

While some people are speculating that the ugly incidence occurred at the Abuja treatment centre, some are of the view that it happened at the Lagos treatment centre.

Also,rumours on the social media claimed that the victim could be the Chief Executive Officer of Fancy Hotel, Owerri, Imo State, one Mr. Christogonus Aguwa Osuagwu, who it was alleged,” just came back from Europe, where Corona Virus is ravaging.”

An anonymous statement obtained by Vanguard Monday night read, “The CEO of Fancy Hotel Owerri, Mr. Christogonus Aguwa Osuagwu who just came back from Europe, where Corona Virus is ravaging had died. Instead of subjecting himself to test, he flew to Abuja where he died on Monday.

“All efforts by NCDC to trace him proved abortive. Even the DSS went to his hotel to look for him to force him to quarantine centre but couldn’t find him.

“His hotel located at Umuguma in Owerri had been shut down today by the Imo State Government while all the guests quarantined. His immediate family whom he visited in Ahiazu Mbaise as soon as he came back from Europe have also been quarantined. ”

The NCDC could not confirm or dismiss this rumour either at the time of sending this report.

vanguard

