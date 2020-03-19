COVID-19: Aisha Buhari shuts down office for two weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The President’s wife, Aisha Mohammadu Buhari, has shut down her office for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 in the office.

Already, Mrs. Buhari’s daughter who had just returned from the United Kingdom has placed herself in self-isolation.

It was gathered that one of the President’s wife’s aide had traveled to London but on her arrival, she advised that lady to stay away for 14 days.

But the staff reportedly rejected the advice.

She had earlier on Thursday confirmed her daughter’s self-isolation in a tweet on her Twitter handle @aishambuhari.

She said:”Good afternoon Nigerians, earlier today my daughter returned from the UK which is among the high- burden listed countries of COVID-19.

Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Taskforce on COVID – 19 and that of NCDC, she is on self Isolation not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19

“Please I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure.

“Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some Staff who recently returned from the UK.

“I commend the North-West Governors including that of Niger and Kwara States on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting in Kaduna.

“Let’s keep following the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitizers.

“Let’s adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of our families and that of the general public.

“We will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time !”

