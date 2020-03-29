COVID-19 : Air Peace evacutes 70 Israelis from Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air peace airline yesterday evacuated 70 Israelis who are among those who have signified their intention to leave Nigeria since the outbreak of the dreaded COVID-19 in the country.

The flight operated as ” an essential flight ” departed Nigeria through the Muritala Muhammed International airport, Lagos and had 17 crew members bringing the number of persons on board to 87.

The Boeing aircraft flight number P47877 with Registration number 5N-BWI departed the airport at about noon yesterday to Israel route Abuja.

Recall last Thursday, a similar evacuation was embarked on by Air France who evacuated 260 Dutch, French and German nationals resident in Nigeria and wanted to leave the country.

Air France is expected to evacuate more people on the 2nd and 9th of April, 2020. In the coming weeks, more of these evacuations are expected with the permission of the Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation as essential flights.

All international flights have been banned from coming to the country and the four major international airports in Lagos Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano closed to flight operations by the federal government.

Domestic airlines have on their own grounded flight operations across the country to help the government combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Currently, no flight operations in the country.

Vanguard

