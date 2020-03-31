COVID-19: Adamawa locks down state, shuts land borders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Adamawa State government, yesterday, announced the closure of all land borders and other commercial activities in the state, from today, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou,Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Ahmadinejad Fintiri, the government, said the lockdown was for a period of 14 days with effect from midnight Tuesday March 31st 2020.

According to the statement, though the lockdown was painful, the decision was aimed at saving lives.

The government said “inter- state travels restriction is also imposed as inter-state and international borders with Cameroon are to remain shut during this period. The ban also affects tricycle, taxis and bus operators throughout the state.”

The government lamented that the earlier directive to workers on grade levels 1to14 to stay at home was not adhered to, stressing that “Government is left with no option than to impose the lockdown in the overall interest of the people as COVID-19 continues to spread with 111 reported cases in Nigeria so far. Social activities, including clubbing, are banned, markets are also hereby restricted, except for those selling food items, Pharmaceuticals, Filling Stations, while Banks are to provide skeletal services.”

