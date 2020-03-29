COVID-19: Abba Kyari speaks from isolation centre

Kindly Share This Story:

Makes private arrangements for his treatment in Lagos

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

CHIEF of Staff to the President Mallam Abba Kyari Sunday from his isolation place said that he had made a private arrangement to transfer to Lagos for further treatment.

The Chief of Staff reportedly tested positive to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic after being tested by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and was placed on isolation self-isolation.

In a message he personally signed last night, Mallam Kyari who said that he was feeling well, also said that he had followed all the protocols government had announced to self-isolate and quarantine.

The statement read, “I am writing to let you know that on medical advice, I will transfer to Lagos later today for additional tests and observation. This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week, I tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all the protocols the government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine.

“I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures. Like many others that will test also positive, I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus and have been working from home. I hope to be back at my desk very soon.

“I have a team of young, professional, knowledgeable and patriotic colleagues, whose dedication has been beyond the call of duty, who continue to work seven days a week, with no time of the day spared. We will continue to serve the President and people of Nigeria, as we have for the past five years.

“I want to thank all our fantastic, talented and brave healthcare professionals, working across the country in such a difficult time; all the good Samaritans looking out for the most vulnerable in our communities; the key workers that will keep our country going through this; friends and family and often strangers, who have sent me such warm wishes and displayed such a generosity of spirit.

“We should be calm, measured and diligent – be meticulous in your hygiene, especially with cleaning hands, if possible stay at home or keep your distance. Listen to good advice from the proper authorities: pay no heed to quack cures or fake news from social media.

“President Buhari will do whatever it takes to protect the health and safety of our people and get the country back on its feet as soon as possible.

“Like the whole world, we are dealing with a new disease. Our experts are learning more all the time about coronavirus, what it does and how we can combat it. What we do know is that while some may become very sick, many others who contract the virus will not, and may have no symptoms at all.”

He said that the Coronavirus is a disease that recognises no difference between north and south, men or women, rich or poor, adding,” We are all in this together.”

