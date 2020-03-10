Court dismisses suit seeking Diri’s removal as Bayelsa governor

Kindly Share This Story:

A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri on Tuesday dismissed a suit challenging the emergence of Senator Duoye Diri as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the September 3, 2019 governorship primaries.

In his judgement, Justice Tijjani Ringim said Diri, who is the incumbent governor of Bayelsa State, was duly elected as a PDP governorship candidate and dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

He said: “Evidence available to me indicates that the process leading to the emergence of Diri as the candidate of the PDP in the September 3 governorship primaries in Bayelsa was legitimate.

“I hereby dismiss this suit for lack of merit.”

A PDP governorship aspirant in Bayelsa, Mr. Ndutimi Alaibe, had dragged the party, Diri and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over what he described as a flawed primary election. (NAN)

