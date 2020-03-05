Coronavirus: Yobe establishes 20-bed capacity isolation centre

Kindly Share This Story:

Yobe State has established a 20-bed capacity isolation centre and Intensive Care Unit, ICU, at the Specialist and Yobe Teaching Hospitals in Damaturu for coronavirus patients.

Dr Mohammed Isiaka, the state Epidemiologist, disclosed this on Thursday in Damaturu, while fielding questions from newsmen.

He said the government had procured oxygen, thermometer and personal protective equipment to face any possible challenge from the virus.

“We have a Rapid Response Team on the ground and also training clinicians to build their capacities for management of an outbreak in the state,” Mohammed said.

Meanwhile, the state Primary Healthcare Management Board has embarked on sensitisation programme to enlighten the public on dangers and symptoms of coronavirus.

Alhaji Umar Kwanda, the Education Officer of the board, who led the sensitisation programme at Damaturu motor park, urged commercial drivers to monitor health conditions of their passengers and rush persons with symptoms of coronavirus to hospitals.

“You should encourage your passengers to wear a mask and use handkerchiefs while coughing or sneezing.

“The motor parks and commercial vehicles are tools of spreading the virus because of passengers travelling from long distances into the state through commercial vehicles and motor parks,” he said.

Besides, the official advised the public to imbibe the culture of periodic washing of hands to improve hygiene and stem the spread of coronavirus.

