CORONAVIRUS: Victor Moses evicted from hotel in Italy

Italian media have reported that Chelsea loanee Victor Moses has been evicted from his hotel due to coronavirus regulations.

Sportmediaset says the former Nigeria international and two winter signings in Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young were staying at the Hotel Melià in Milan but they have been told to look for a new accommodation in order to put themselves in self-isolation.

Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani is the first player in the Italian Serie A to test positive for coronavirus.

Moses is recovering from a muscle injury and had targeted a return to action against Getafe in the Europa League on Thursday, March 19 but the game has been postponed by UEFA in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Europe.

The 29-year-old reunited with ex-Chelsea coach Antonio Conte in January, inking a loan deal with Inter Milan until the end of the season with a purchase option inserted into the contract.

Prior to Moses’ spell on the sidelines, the right wing-back played seven games for Inter Milan in all competitions.

