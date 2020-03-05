Vanguard Logo

Coronavirus: US testing Iwu’s drug — Onu

Maurice Iwu

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonanya Onu, has said the United States of America is conducting tests on a ‘chemical compound’ isolated by Prof. Maurice Iwu, ex-Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, as a possible cure for coronavirus, The Punch Reported

According to Punch online, Onu dismissed reports suggesting that Iwu had found a cure for the disease, adding that his initial finding was that the compound could cure SARS.

Onu said, “They are testing it in the US to confirm whether this could be a cure for Covid -19 or SARS.”

