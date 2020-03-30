Vanguard Logo

Coronavirus update: Lagos, FCT, Kaduna, Oyo record 13, 4, 2, 1 respectively

Coronavirus confirmed cases: Lagos 13, FCT 4, Kaduna 2, Oyo 1

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Nigerian has risen from 111 to 131.

A breakdown of the new 20 cases indicated: 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State.

In total, Lagos now has Lagos- 81 confirmed cases; FCT- 25; Ogun- 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 8; Edo- 2; Bauchi- 2; Osun-2; Rivers-1; Benue- 1; and Kaduna- 3.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday during his national address on the COVID-19 pandemic ordered the restriction of movements in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states.

While Abuja and Lagos prepare to enact the order of the lockdown, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun announced that the total lockdown of the state which was scheduled to commence today (Monday by 11pm) has been shifted till Friday this week.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: 11 establishments exempted from total lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun

The shift in date for the lockdown, according to the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, would enable both the state and its people prepare for the stimulus to cushion the effect of the lockdown on the masses.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde also reported on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He made the announcement via his Twitter handle.

Lagos State Government also announced on Monday that five patients who recovered from the COVID-19 disease have been discharged.

A woman, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, who was among the discharged, recounted her experience in isolation centre while battling with coronavirus in Nigeria.

I thought I was going to die & contemplated a succession plan for @StandtoEndRape. I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I‘d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out! Water, food, soap & all disgusted me. But I’d look at the wall & force myself to stay hydrated — drank ORS. I FOUGHT TO LIVE! I FOUGHT!!”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

