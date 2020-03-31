Coronavirus update: 31 cases recover in Ghana

Kindly Share This Story:

About thirty-one coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Ghana have recovered from the deadly coronavirus, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has said.

Manu made the announcement on Tuesday morning, stating that the recovery has brought down the number of persons in isolation to 121.

Ghana’s first recovery case was a Chinese national who flew into the country in March during the initial stages of the outbreak in Ghana.

Details of the largest batch of recovered patients are expected in the coming days.

Ghana has had five deaths from coronavirus after a reported 152 cases.

According to The Ghana Report, the country is under partial lockdown as the government works to combat the spread of the virus.

In his fourth address to the nation, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced a partial lockdown on Accra, Tema, and Kumasi Metropolitan areas as well as the Awutu Senya East Municipality (the Kasoa area) which he described as “hotspots” of the outbreak.

The president defined the lockdown to mean people within the affected areas are to “as much as possible stay at home” except to get essential items or services.

‘Just stay home,’ he ordered.

