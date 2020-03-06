Coronavirus: Taiwan quarantines 103 suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

Taiwan says it has asked at least 103 people to enter home quarantine because they came into close contact with a visiting Australian musician who was later found to have the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) on Friday says these affected people include 27 players in Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra, the musician’s friends, audience members, reporters, drivers;,hotel staff members, and flight crew members and passengers.

Starting from Friday, the National Concert Hall in Taipei, where the virus-hit Australian musician performed with the national orchestra on Feb. 28, and Sunday, was closed temporarily for disinfection and sterilisation.

The centre added that all of the orchestra’s concerts and some other programmes scheduled for March and April at the venue have been cancelled.

The musician arrived in Taiwan from London via Bangkok on Feb 23.

He visited a clinic on Feb. 27 due to symptoms of coughing and runny nose, He then returned to Adlaide via Brisbane on Monday.

So far, Taiwan has reported 45 cases of Covid-19, including one death.

Twelve patients have recovered and left hospital.(dpa/NAN)

