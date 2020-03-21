COVID-19: Result of suspected case in ondo negative ― State govt.

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

ONDO state government has said that the result of the suspected case for Coronavirus in the state came out negative.

The health Commissioner Dr Wahab Adegbenro who said this in Akure, therefore, declared that “the State is still maintaining a corona virus-free status.

Fear had gripped the people of the state midweek when a suspected case was reported and the victim admitted in the state hospital.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had to allay the fears of the people in a statewide broadcast and ordered the closure of primary and secondary and tertiary institutions across the state until further notice.

Meanwhile, the health Commissioner said “the result of the blood sample of the suspect that was sent for Coronavirus screening came out negative yesterday evening.

” There is then no cause for panic but that it is not yet Uhuru as all hands must be on deck to forestall its outbreak in the state.

He appealed to stakeholders to maintain personal and environmental hygiene, wash hands regularly with soap and water, use hand Sanitizers, avoid being in an environment where there are more than ten people, avoid unnecessary travelling especially interstate, to prevent the outbreak in the state.

Earlier, as a preventative measure, the State Government met with religious leaders in the State, to rub minds on how to prevent gathering for religious purposes as a strategy to forestall the outbreak of the deadly virus and stem the tide if there is outbreak eventually.

At the meeting, the Commissioner said preventative measures which he described as the antidote to the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus, is of utmost necessity as even nations that are referred to as world giants have shut down their countries both economically and socially because of the coronavirus which is threatening to wipe out the entire human race.

” Therefore social distancing is now compulsory, so, heads of religious organizations should discourage gathering of more than ten people, handshake, holding hands to pray, using the same Holy Communion Cup amongst others.

He called on the federal government to rise up to the challenge of preventing and stemming the tide as the financial burden is beyond the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye said it is not the will of government to inconvenience people by restricting movement and gathering but that it is a drastic measure that must be taken in the overall interest of all.

Adeyeye promised that the State Government will not rest on its oars to protect residents by preventing the outbreak in the state.

Some religious leaders who spoke include Pastor Umar Idris, Bishop Olufemi Bankole, Rev. Stephen Fagbemi, Rt. Rev. Akomolafe, Rev. Nelson Fadoju amongst others and they all pledged their support for the government while tasking the government to be up and doing to protect the citizenry.

