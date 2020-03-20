Coronavirus: Senate shuts down gallery, suspends public hearing

Henry Umoru – Abuja
The Senate on Friday announced a partial closure of its gallery and stoppage of public hearing from next Tuesday following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed this after a closed-door session of the senators, said that there would no longer be an excursion to the upper legislative chamber by students and other persons.
The closed-door session lasted two hours during which the lawmakers brainstormed on the effect of Coronavirus on the country.
Nigeria currently has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more suspected cases are being monitored for confirmation by health authorities in the country.