Coronavirus: Second confirmed case a Nigerian — Lagos govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said on Monday the second confirmed case of coronavirus was a Nigerian and staff of Lafarge Cement in Ogun State.

Abayomi, who disclosed this during a media briefing on the update of the COVID-19 case in Lagos, said the second patient resides in Ogun and was among those isolated at Lafarge Plant in Ewekoro.

The commissioner said the patient would be transferred to Lagos for better treatment at the Infectious Diseases Centre, Yaba, adding that all those that had contact with him during his isolation would also be tested for the disease.

READ ALSO: Six inmates die as coronavirus panic spreads across Italian prisons

He said: “We have tested the 40 individuals in isolation in Ewekoro at the Lafarge factory because that is the group that had close contact with the index case.

“Out of the 40, we detected one positive and that individual happens to be spending a lot of time with the index case by the virtue of his job.

“That demonstrates the first transmission for the index case and the good news is that we have the individual under surveillance so that significantly minimises the chance of transmission to a large number of people.”

Abayomi, however, did not divulge the identity of the patient, neither did he reveal the identity of the index case, saying it was against medical ethics to reveal a patient’s identity without permission. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: