Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has called on his players to adapt as best they can to unusual circumstances ahead of their clash with Serie A title rivals Juventus inside an empty Allianz Stadium today.

The meeting between two of the clubs fighting for the league trophy was originally scheduled for last Sunday but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An Italian government decree then ordered all sporting events to be played behind closed doors until April 3 in a bid to contain the spread of the disease, which has killed about 200 people in Italy.

Serie A confirmed that six suspended games from week 26 would be played this weekend, including Juve’s meeting with Inter this evening.

It will be the first league game for Conte’s side since a 2-1 defeat by Lazio on Feb. 16 because their home clash with Sampdoria was also postponed.

“Changing plans and not playing matches hasn’t been easy, but we must do well to adapt quickly,” Conte told Inter TV.

Speaking about playing in an empty stadium, he added: “It’s difficult to imagine it. The crowd is important when you play football, especially in big games like this.

“But this is a delicate moment and health comes before anything else. We must adapt and stay as safe as possible.”

