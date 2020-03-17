Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Chukwuma Umeoji has urged the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to order a total shutdown of International Airports, schools and public places in the country, for one month, to avert the widespread of the lethal Corona Virus to Nigeria.

The lawmaker made the call through a press statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said “Nigeria should close all International airports for a month, to enable the nation to prepare a response to the Corona Virus pandemic. This will be in line with reactions of nations to the pandemic.

“Waiting for the virus to take a foothold before reacting, will not be in the interest of the people”.

The lawmaker urged the government to step up efforts are not wait for deaths before reacting.

He also called on the government to also shut schools and other public places.

“Schools and all public places should be closed down and public gatherings banned”, he advised.

According to him, “The citizens are traumatised by insecurity, poverty, and hunger. The population does not have the capacity to take preventive measures necessary to contain the spread.

“The steps taken by developed nations should guide our response to the problem. America, Britain, France, Germany, have a more comprehensive understanding of what the virus can do to the population”.

He observed that “The Nigerian reaction, is not as drastic as it should be. We cannot wait for people to start dying before we take precautionary measures”.

The legislator lamented the lack of adequate medical laboratories, water, infrastructure and beds in the country to tackle the virus.

He also called on the Government of Buhari, to urgently order the mass purchase of ventilators, sanitizers, masks, and toiletries to contain the eventual spread of the virus. A ban should be placed on the export of all essential materials necessary for the treatment and prevention of the virus.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: