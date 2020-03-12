Coronavirus: Rapid test kits to be made in Senegal

Kindly Share This Story:

Rapid test kits that scientists say will diagnose coronavirus within 10 minutes are being developed in a laboratory in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, and are expected to be available from June.

The project at the custom-built DiaTropix facility is a collaboration between British biotech firm Mologic and Senegal’s renowned Institut Pasteur de Dakar.

Some 2 million kits are expected to be produced per year and will be distributed directly across the continent, according to industry website DevEx.

On Wednesday, the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

BBC reports that It has spread to 114 countries across the world from China in just over three months, infected 118,000 people and killed more than 4,200.

So far, 12 African countries have reported outbreaks with 112 cases in total and two deaths.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: