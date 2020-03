Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has shown Nigerians how to properly wash their hands as part of precautionary measures in the fight against the Coronavirus.

In photos shared by media aide, Femi Adesina, President Buhari is seen washing his hands in front of a mirror. The photos were shared with the caption “President Buhari shows the way. Wash your hands, as many times as you can”

VANGUARD

