Coronavirus: Oyo plans 100 bed spaces in isolation centres

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration is planning to create 100 bed spaces for isolation of coronavirus suspects in five special centres.

Makinde, who made the disclosure on Monday during his inspection visit to one of the centres located at the Jericho Chest Hospital in Ibadan, said his administration remained committed to curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five centres are located at Jericho Chest Hospital, Ibadan, University College Hospital Ibadan, Ladoke Akintoka Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, 2 Division, Nigeria Army, Odogbo, Ibadan and Maternity Centre, Olodo, Ibadan.

He said the isolation centre at Jericho Chest Hospital has 10 bed spaces while UCH and LAUTECH centres have five-bed spaces each.

The governor said that the state would have over 100 bed spaces for isolation after putting necessary facilities in place at the Maternity Centre in Olodo, Ibadan.

Makinde, who was conducted round the hospital, said his administration had released funds for procurement of necessary facilities in all the centres.

He appealed to residents of the state to remain calm, promising that his government was on top of the situation.

Dr Taiwo Ladipupo, a member of the State Covid-19 TaskForce, disclosed that the centres had necessary facilities for quarantine of suspected cases of coronavirus. (NAN)

