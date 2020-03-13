Coronavirus: Ogun discharges 40 contacts of index case

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogun State government said on Friday it has discharged the 40 persons that reportedly had contact with the coronavirus index case.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abeokuta.

Coker said since the first case was confirmed, the state had immediately activated a multi-sectoral emergency operation centre to access daily interventions and analyse situations.

The commissioner told journalists the state government had strengthened its activities across the state, adding that risk communication activities were also extended towards, local governments, schools and communities as well as worship centres.

Coker, who commended the media for their cooperation in disseminating educative and factual information to the public, confirmed that the index case would be discharged sometime next week.

She said: “As announced earlier by the Minister of Health, I wish to inform you that all that the 40 contacts of the index case under quarantine have tested negative to a series of tests for Coronavirus, including the second positive case which was a contact of the index case.

“For this reason, they have all been allowed to go home and reunite with their families.

“We can safely say that Covid-19 has been contained in Ogun state.”

According to her, the state was working closely with the Port Health Services to ensure close monitoring and screening of vehicles and individuals coming through the borders. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: