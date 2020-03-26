Coronavirus: Obaseki tests negative, remains in self-isolation

Kindly Share This Story:

Awaits PCR test result

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has tested negative for coronavirus but has decided to remain in self-isolation.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the result is that of the rapid diagnostic test, while the government awaits the result of the PCR test.

According to him, “I can confirm that the governor tested negative for coronavirus when he ran the rapid diagnostic test for the virus. However, we are currently awaiting the result of a more conclusive PCR test.”

“In the meantime, the governor has decided to continue to work in self-solation and he is asymptomatic,” he added.

“The governor has gone into self-isolation after the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus.

“The governor had met Senator Mohammed at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings. He also visited Mr Kyari.”

He said although the governor is not showing any symptoms of the virus, he has taken the necessary precaution to self-isolate to protect people that may otherwise come in contact with him.

Vanguard

