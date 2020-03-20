Coronavirus: NMA directs members to resume work immediately

Kindly Share This Story:

As Reps withdraw sack threat to FCT doctors

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Nigerian Medical Association, NMA has directed all its members on strike to resume work immediately to contribute to the efforts being made to contain the rampaging coronavirus.

The development came on the heels of the intervention made by the House of Representatives to get the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA who recently down tooled back to work.

NMA President Dr Francis Faduyile who announced the resumption to the House of Representatives Committee on Health Services at a meeting in Abuja on Friday said that the national body would continue with the negotiations with the FCTA on behalf of the striking doctors.

The intervention of the House of through the House Committee had made the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to withdraw a circular threatening the doctors to either go back to work within 48 hours or consider themselves sacked.

ALSO READ:

Faduyile, however, expressed gratitude to the National Assembly especially the House of Representatives for the proactive measures taken to intervene in the matter.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee, Rep. Tanko Sununu had at the meeting that had FCTA officials in attendance announced that the meeting resolved to set up a Committee of five persons comprising a member of NMA, two members of the NARD, FCT Chapter and two FCTA staff to look into the issues relating to the payment of the doctors and report back to the House.

It was also resolved at the meeting that FCT Administration should source for funds from alternative sources to pay a flat rate to 36 Doctors that have not been paid between six to seven months pending when the issue is resolved.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: