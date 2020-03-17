Breaking News
Coronavirus: Nigeria government must close border now — NMA

President, Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile, has called on the federal government to close border against countries with high cases of coronavirus.
By Gabriel Olawale

Speaking in Lagos, Faduyile said that the time has come for the country to close its border against countries with a high level of coronavirus infection.

He noted that if coronavirus gets loose in the country, Nigeria will suffer for it, “the time has come for us as a country to take decisive action. I can tell you, if coronavirus gets loose in this country, the whole of Nigeria will suffer for it.

“The view of Nigeria Medical Association is that it’s high time the Nigeria government take that decision of closing the border against those countries with a high level of coronavirus infection.”

