CORONAVIRUS: New York doctor successfully treats patients with drug cocktail

Zero deaths, zero hospitalisations, zero intubations

DOCTOR Zev Zelenko is a doctor in New York who just wrote an open letter to President Trump and medical professionals around the world alerting them to a possible solution to the coronavirus.

Zelenko says he has been treating patients with a drug cocktail and has seen some promising results. Specifically, he is claiming he has seen “zero deaths, zero hospitalizations, and zero intubations.” Remember, always talk to your doctor before you do anything.

Zelenko wrote: To all medical professionals around the world:

My name is Dr Zev Zelenko and I practice medicine in Monroe, NY. For the last 16 years, I have cared for approximately 75% of the adult population of Kiryas Joel, which is a very close-knit community of approximately 35,000 people in which the infection spread rapidly and unchecked prior to the imposition of social distancing.

As of today, my team has tested approximately 200 people from this community for Covid-19, and 65 per cent of the results have been positive. If extrapolated to the entire community, that means more than 20,000 people are infected at the present time. Of this group, I estimate that there are 1500 patients who are in the high-risk category (i.e. >60, immunocompromised, comorbidities, etc).

Given the urgency of the situation, I developed the following treatment protocol in the pre-hospital setting and have seen only positive results:

Any patient with shortness of breath regardless of age is treated.

Any patient in the high-risk category even with just mild symptoms is treated.

Young, healthy and low-risk patients even with symptoms are not treated (unless their circumstances change and they fall into category 1 or 2).

My out-patient treatment regimen is as follows:

Hydroxychloroquine 200mg twice a day for 5 days; Azithromycin 500mg once a day for 5 days; Zinc sulfate 220mg once a day for 5 days.

The rationale for my treatment plan is as follows. I combined the data available from China and South Korea with the recent study published from France (sites available on request). We know that hydroxychloroquine helps Zinc enter the cell. We know that Zinc slows viral replication within the cell. Regarding the use of azithromycin, I postulate it prevents secondary bacterial infections. These three drugs are well known and usually well-tolerated, hence the risk to the patient is low.

Since last Thursday, my team has treated approximately 350 patients in Kiryas Joel and another 150 patients in other areas of New York with the above regimen.

Of this group and the information provided to me by affiliated medical teams, we have had ZERO deaths, ZERO hospitalizations, and ZERO intubations. In addition, I have not heard of any negative side effects other than approximately 10% of patients with temporary nausea and diarrhoea.

In sum, my urgent recommendation is to initiate treatment in the outpatient setting as soon as possible in accordance with the above. Based on my direct experience, it prevents acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), prevents the need for hospitalization and saves lives.

With much respect,

– Dr. Zev Zelenko, Board Certified Family Practitioner.

